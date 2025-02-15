2 jailed over cutting topsoil from farmland in Sunamganj

A mobile court has jailed two individuals over illegally excavating topsoil from agricultural land at Dharmapasha upazila in Sunamganj district on Saturday.

The raid, led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Jani Roy, was conducted from 12:00PM to 3:00 PM at Bhatgaon village under Paikurati union in the upazila.

The accused men are Apan Sarker, 22, was a five-day imprisonment and Maula Miah, 44, was a 10-day imprisonment under Balumahal and Soil Management Act 2023. Both are residents of different upazilas in the district.

Law enforcers also seized an excavator and a truck from their possessions.

Dharmapasha Police Station sub inspector Bablu Rahman Khan confirmed the imprisonment.