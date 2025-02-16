Sabina among 18 footballers likely to withdraw strike

Sabina along with 17 other players from the Bangladesh Women’s National Football Team have decided to step back from the ongoing revolt against head coach Peter James Butler.

They took this decision after a meeting with Mahfuza Akter Kiran, the chairperson of the Women’s Wing of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), on Sunday.

Mahfuza Akter Kiran confirmed the decision to the media, saying that the girls will return to the training session very soon, but not now.

Earlier, the players had announced that they would not join training under Coach Butler.

Following that decision, the team’s camp for the Asian Cup qualifiers and the upcoming UAE tour began on January 15, but the players did not participate.

Subsequently, the BFF signed contracts with 37 players, excluding the 18 rebel footballers.

However, the BFF had left the door open for the return of the dissenting players, stating that they would be offered contracts once they returned to training.