UN chief opens ‘UN House’ at Gulshan

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday officially opened a new ‘UN House in Bangladesh’ at Gulshan in the capital.

He then visited the new UN Common Premises to view a photo exhibition arranged marking the 50th anniversary of the UN-Bangladesh relations and to hoist the official UN flag.

The visit followed a meeting with UN Country Team Bangladesh.

Industries Adviser Adilur Rahman, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan and UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis, among others, were present.

While speaking at the function, Guterres recalled the contribution of Bangladeshi peacekeepers to the UN peace missions, saying that they are playing an important role in this regard.

He reiterated that the UN will continue to provide support to Bangladesh over Rohingya issue.