Argentina thrashes Brazil 4-1 in historic World Cup qualification match

On Tuesday in Buenos Aires, Argentina marked their 2026 World Cup qualification by delivering a stunning 4-1 defeat to their arch-rivals Brazil.

The match, held at the Estadio Monumental, began with a festive atmosphere as Argentina were already assured of qualification. Julian Alvarez opened the scoring early, finding the net in the 6th minute with a deft finish following a through ball from Thiago Almada.

Just six minutes later, Enzo Fernandez extended the lead for Argentina, pouncing on a mishandled cross from Brazil’s defense. Brazil, under intense pressure from the hosts, was given a lifeline in the 26th minute when a mistake from Cristian Romero allowed Mattheus Cunha to pull one back for Brazil, making it 2-1.

However, Argentina’s dominance was reaffirmed just 11 minutes later when Alexis Mac Allister scored a stunning first-time volley in the 37th minute to restore the two-goal lead.

Argentina continued to control the match, and in the 71st minute, Giuliano Simeone, the 22-year-old son of legendary Argentine coach Diego Simeone, sealed the win with his first international goal, hammering the ball into the roof of the net from a tight angle to make it 4-1.

The result ensured Argentina’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup with four games still to spare. The world champions lead the South American qualifying table with 31 points from 14 matches, guaranteeing them one of the six automatic spots awarded to the region. Brazil remains in fourth place.

In other qualifying action, Ecuador held onto second place with a 0-0 draw against Chile, maintaining their position eight points behind Argentina. Uruguay moved up to third after Brazil’s loss, while Colombia missed a chance to close the gap with a 2-2 draw against Paraguay.

Venezuela, aiming for their first-ever World Cup appearance, defeated Peru 1-0, with Salomon Rondon scoring a 41st-minute penalty to lift them into seventh place, keeping their hopes alive for an inter-confederation playoff spot.