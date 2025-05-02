Red Devils one step into final with a big win

Despite a dismal domestic campaign, Manchester United reignited their European hopes with a dominant 3-0 away victory over Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semifinal.

Manchester United currently sit 14th in the Premier League table. Since becoming head coach, Rúben Amorim likely couldn’t have imagined things would go this badly. Despite poor performances in league, Red Devils still have hopes of playing in next season’s Champions League, putting one foot in Europa League final.

Everything unfolded in the first half of Thursday night’s match at San Mamés. Although playing at home, Bilbao spent second half mainly trying to avoid conceding more. United, while pushing to extend their lead, also focused on keeping a clean sheet in this away fixture.

Manchester United took the lead in 30th minute. The goal came from Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, who seems to be returning to form. Five minutes later, Bilbao’s player Vivian received a red card, effectively ending the Spanish side’s hopes of a comeback. United tightened their grip on match by scoring two more goals in the first half.

Bruno Fernandes made it 2-0 in 37th minute with a penalty. He then extended the lead to 3-0 in the 45th minute.

No goals were scored in the second half. The second leg between Manchester United and Bilbao will take place on May 9 at Old Trafford. In another Europa League match, Tottenham also put one foot in the final by beating Norwegian club Bodø/Glimt 3-1.