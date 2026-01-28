Sylhet candidates count heavily on expat donations, loans for Feb polls

Candidates in the six parliamentary constituencies of Sylhet are significanty dependeing on donations and loans from expatriates and relatives to carry out their election campaigns in the 13th national election shcheduled for February 12, reveal their nomination papers and expenditure data.

Upon being an expatriate-dominated region, Sylhet has many expatriate candidates naturally. When elections come, even those who are not expatriates become expatriate-dependent. The upcoming national election is not an exception too.

Out of 34 candidates in the district, only nine are voting with their own money! In elections, the source of expatriate money becomes more important in many respects than political popularity or organisational strength.

Two-thirds of Sylhet’s candidates are voting not on their own income, but on donations and loans from expatriate relatives and well-wishers.

A study on the sources of expenditure of candidates in the six parliamentary constituencies of Sylhet found that it is difficult for many candidates to remain active in the electoral field without money from abroad.

According to the affidavit submitted to the office of the Returning Officer, a total of 34 candidates are contesting for six parliamentary seats in Sylhet.

Of them, 25 said that they would meet most or all of their election expenses from donations and loans.

Only nine candidates claimed that they would vote entirely with their own income. Most of these donors and lenders are expatriate relatives or well-wishers living abroad. A significant portion of the election expenses of at least 17 candidates in the six constituencies are coming from different countries including France and the UK.

Eminent lawyer Advocate Emad Ullah Shahidul Islam, also ex-president of the district bar, said that it is natural that expatriate relatives support the candidates.

However, since the candidates have mentioned expatriate money, it is the Election Commission’s important responsibility to check whether the money is coming legally or not.

The picture of expatriate dependence for election expenses is most clear in Sylhet-6 (Beanibazar and Golapganj) constituency.

BNP candidate Emran Ahmed Chowdhury has shown a possible expenditure of Tk 6.5 million. Of this, he will spend only Tk1.5 million from his own income. The bulk of the remaining money is coming from expatriate.

A well-wisher living in France alone is giving Tk3.5 million. In addition, two cousins living in France and the UK and a cousin living in the country are giving another Tk1.5 million.

In the same constituency, Jatiya Party candidate Mohammad Abdun Noor is receiving Tk 2.2 million out of Tk2.5 million as donations from expatriate relatives.

Independent candidate Md. Fakhrul Islam is receiving Tk2.0 million from his brother’s expatriate income out of Tk2.4 million as donation.

Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Mohammad Selim Uddin has shown Tk 0.85 million out of Tk2.413 million as donations from others.

However, as an exception in this constituency, Ganadhikar Parishad candidate Zahidur Rahman said that his entire election expenditure of Tk 2.5 million will come from his own income.

In Sylhet-5 (Zakiganj and Kanaighat) constituency, the trend of elections with other people’s money is also noticeable. Recently expelled district BNP vice-president and independent candidate Mamunur Rashid has shown Tk2.5 million as election expenditure. In his affidavit, he mentioned that his physician brother Dr. Kawsar Rashid will provide the entire amount.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh candidate Ubaidullah Faruk, supported by BNP alliance, will spend only Tk 0.2 million out of his own income of Tk 0.12 million. The rest will come from loans and donations from his expatriate relatives.

Khilafat Majlis candidate Mohammad Abul Hasan will spend Tk 30,000 from his own income, Tk 50,000 from his expatriate brother-in-law and donations from nine well-wishers, most of which will come from expatriates. In this seat, only Bangladesh Muslim League candidate Md. Bilal Uddin has mentioned that he will contest the election with Tk 50,000 of his own income.

In Sylhet-1 (metropolitan and sadar) constituency, most of the eight candidates are dependent on donations and loans. BNP candidate and industrialist Khandaker Abdul Muktadir announced a Tk 5.5 million expenditure, but he will spend Tk2.5 million from his own income. The rest will come from donations from his wife, sister-in-law and nephew.

Insaniat Biplob Bangladesh candidate Md. Shamim Mia will spend Tk 0.5 million from business and bank interest, as well as Tk 0.101 mllion received from expatriates and Tk 0.1 million received from 12 others. Islami Andolan Bangladesh candidate Mahmudul Hasan will spend Tk 0.12 million from his own income, Tk 0.29 million from his expatriate uncle, and donations from party leaders and activists. Communist Party of Bangladesh candidate Mohammad Anwar Hossain will spend Tk 0.1 million from his own income, Tk 0.3 million from his expatriate relatives, and Tk 0.1 million from party supporters.

As an exception, Jamaat candidate Habibur Rahman will spend the entire Tk 3.0 million from his own income.

All five candidates in Sylhet-2 (Bishwanath and Osmaninagar) constituency are dependent on expatriate money. BNP candidate Tahsina Rushdir Luna, also wife of missing MP Ilias Ali will spend Tk0.5 million from her own income out of the Tk 2.0 million she will spend. The rest of the money will come from two expatriates.

Khelafat Majlis candidate Muhammad Muntasir Ali is getting more than half of his Tk 2.5 million from expatriate donations and loans. Jatiya Party candidate Mahbubur Rahman Chowdhury is getting Tk 1.0 million from expatriate funds in the UK.

Expatriate money also plays a major role in the expenses of Islami Andolan candidate Md. Amir Uddin and Gono Forum candidate Md. Mujibul Haq.

In Sylhet-3 (South Surma, Fenchuganj and Balaganj) constituency, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis candidate Musleh Uddin Raju, independent candidate Mostakim Raja Chowdhury and Jatiya Party candidate Mohammad Atiqur Rahman will vote entirely on their own income, but BNP candidate MA Malik, Islami Andolan candidate Redwanul Haque Chowdhury and independent candidate Mainul Baker are dependent on expatriate money. Mainul Baker has shown a large amount of expenses, including donations from expatriate relatives and well-wishers, loans and land sales.

In Sylhet-4 (Companiganj, Gowainghat and Jaintapur) constituency, BNP candidate Ariful Haque Chowdhury, Jatiya Party candidate Mohammad Mujibur Rahman and Gana Adhikar Parishad candidate Zahirul Islam will vote with their own money, but Islamic andolan candidate Sayeed Ahmed and Jamaat candidate Md. Joynal Abedin have some of their expenses funded by expatriate donations. All in all, it has become clear in the Sylhet election field that expatriate money is not only helpful, but for many candidates it is the main support for surviving in the election.