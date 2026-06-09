Bangladesh envoy meets Bank of China president

Bangladesh Ambassador to China Md Nazmul Islam made a courtesy call on Zhang Hui, President of the Bank of China, at the bank’s headquarters on Monday (8 June) to discuss ways to strengthen financial cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides focused on expanding banking linkages and facilitating bilateral trade and investment.

They exchanged views on enhancing financial sector collaboration and supporting growing economic ties between Bangladesh and China.

Both the ambassador and the Bank of China president reaffirmed their commitment to closer engagement and expressed their willingness to deepen cooperation in the financial sector in the coming days.

The meeting reflects ongoing efforts by Bangladesh and China to strengthen economic and financial partnerships amid increasing trade and investment relations between the two countries.