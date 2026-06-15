Congo sees sharpest daily rise in Ebola cases since outbreak began

Health authorities in Congo have recorded one of the largest single-day increases in Ebola infections since the current outbreak was declared a month ago, highlighting both the rapid spread of the virus and improved disease surveillance efforts.

According to the Ministry of Health, 72 new Ebola cases were confirmed over a 24-hour period, raising the total number of infections to 782. The death toll has climbed to 181 after 29 additional fatalities were verified, reports AP.

Officials said the surge reflects not only ongoing transmission but also enhanced case detection, with community members increasingly reporting suspected infections and response teams actively investigating them.

The actual number of infections is believed to be higher, as the outbreak-officially announced on May 15-is thought to have been circulating for weeks before it was identified.

The outbreak is linked to the rare Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, which was not initially included in testing efforts. Unlike the more common Zaire strain, which has been responsible for most of Congo’s previous Ebola outbreaks and for which a vaccine exists, there is currently no widely available vaccine for the Bundibugyo variant.

Health officials reported that contact tracing coverage has fallen to 56 percent, a significant decline from the previous week, although no explanation was immediately provided. Authorities continue efforts to identify and monitor individuals who may have come into contact with infected patients.

Since the outbreak began, 40 patients have recovered, while the overall fatality rate stands at 23 percent.

International health agencies are stepping up support for the response. The World Health Organization said it is expanding testing, treatment and contact-tracing operations, with large quantities of medical supplies already delivered to the country.

Meanwhile, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention is providing technical assistance, strengthening laboratory capacity and supporting community engagement and case-finding activities.

“We remain committed to supporting affected countries until transmission is halted,” said Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya, urging international partners and donors to provide additional resources to contain the outbreak and save lives.

More than 90 percent of reported cases have been detected in Ituri province in eastern Congo. Infections have also been reported in North Kivu and South Kivu provinces, with cases crossing the border into Uganda.

Containing the outbreak remains challenging due to years of conflict and displacement in Ituri, where nearly one million people have been uprooted, according to the United Nations. Frequent population movements, remote settlements, poor road networks and dense forests have complicated efforts to track contacts and deliver healthcare services.

Health officials also face difficulties monitoring thousands of miners who regularly move between isolated mining sites across the region.