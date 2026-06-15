UP member accused of beating youth on Facebook Live in Sylhet

A union parishad member in Sylhet’s Fenchuganj has been accused of beating a youth on suspicion of theft while streaming the incident live on Facebook.

Police and local sources said the incident took place on Saturday night (13 June) at the residence of Joynal Ahmed, a Ward 3 member of Fenchuganj Sadar union.

Fenchuganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Azizunnahar said legal action would be taken against him if the allegation is found to be true following an investigation.

According to police and local sources, some residents detained the youth in Chhatrish village under the upazila’s Sadar union in the night over allegations of theft and took him to Joynal’s house.

Joynal later questioned the youth and, at one stage, allegedly beat him with a plastic pipe while broadcasting the incident live from his Facebook account.

The video later spread across social media, drawing criticism.

In the video, Joynal is seen speaking to local residents while the youth sits in front of him. He says thefts had been taking place in the area for some time.

He also says suspected thieves were handed over to law enforcement agencies, but they returned shortly afterwards and allegedly became involved in similar offences again.

At one stage, Joynal is seen striking the youth with a plastic pipe.

Local residents said theft incidents had increased in the area in recent months, causing concern among residents. They alleged that water pumps, electric cables, cattle and other valuables had been stolen.

Speaking about the incident, Joynal said an organised theft ring had long been active in the area.

He said complaints had been lodged with police on several occasions, but the expected results had not been achieved.

Joynal claimed the suspects had been warned in the presence of local elders alleging that the members of the group were involved in drug dealing also.

However, he expressed regret over beating the youth during the Facebook Live broadcast.

He said his intention was to steer the accused away from criminal activities. He added that he would help arrange employment for anyone willing to return to a normal life.

Fenchuganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abu Zafar Mohammad Mahfozul Kabir said police had seen the video.

“I have spoken to the UNO and requested her to take action. Police will also take action in accordance with the law if anyone files a written complaint,” he said.

UNO Azizunnahar said she had heard about the video but had not yet watched it.

“We will look into the matter. If the incident is found to be true, legal action will be taken against the UP member,” she said.