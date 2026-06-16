Tarique is a “Beacon of Hope” for Bangladesh: Former British MP

Former British member of parliament and political commentator Simon Danczuk has expressed optimism about Bangladesh’s political future, describing Prime Minister Tarique Rahman as a “beacon of hope” for the country.

In a recent interview with a media outlet, Danczuk shared his views on Bangladesh’s current political landscape and the future of relations between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom.

He said that the people of Bangladesh have faced a range of political and social challenges over the past 15 years. According to Danczuk, Tarique’s leadership could bring positive change and contribute to the country’s continued development.

The former British lawmaker also criticised the government of current UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. He claimed that former British minister Tulip Siddiq’s involvement in the UK government contributed to close ties between the British administration and former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, which he said benefited the former Bangladeshi leader.

Danczuk further argued that the current UK government is facing political pressure and suggested that a change in leadership could occur in the future.

He said that Prime Minister Keir Starmer may not remain in office for an extended period and that a leadership transition could create new opportunities for cooperation and stronger relations between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom.

He expressed hope that diplomatic and political ties between the two countries would deepen in the coming years and that new areas of mutual cooperation would emerge.

However, the remarks made during the interview represent Simon Danczuk’s personal political opinions and assessments.