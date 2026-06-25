Good news on Malaysia labour market likely by July: Expatriates’ Welfare Minister

Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury on Wednesday expressed optimism that Bangladesh could receive positive developments regarding the Malaysian labour market by July, saying the outcomes of the Prime Minister’s recent visit to Malaysia would begin to materialise from next month.

“We expect good news regarding the Malaysian labour market within July,” he told journalists after inspecting ongoing activities of the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment at Sylhet Osmani International Airport, said a press release.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s Malaysia tour, the minister said the visit was highly successful and productive, yielding positive progress in labour migration, manpower export and several other areas through high-level discussions between the two countries and the sincere cooperation of the Malaysian government and people.

He expressed hope that Malaysia’s Human Resources Minister and Home Minister would visit Bangladesh by July, enabling people to witness tangible progress on various ongoing issues.

Speaking about services at Osmani International Airport, Ariful said several initiatives had been undertaken to improve facilities for expatriate Bangladeshis. Efforts are underway to ensure luggage management, support services and primary healthcare facilities for elderly, sick and special-needs passengers.

He said necessary measures were also being taken in coordination with relevant agencies to ensure that expatriates do not face harassment or inconvenience at the airport.

Considering the large number of expatriates using the airport, the minister said plans had been taken to strengthen security measures, ensure safe transportation for passengers arriving on night flights and establishes a children’s ‘Kids Zone at the airport.

These initiatives will be implemented jointly by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism and the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, he added.

Replying to a question on ensuring transparency, accountability and good governance in the management of shrines, the minister reiterated the government’s commitment to preventing irregularities and lack of transparency.

He said a transparent and accountable management framework would be developed through consultations with relevant stakeholders in line with public expectations.

Regarding Bangladeshi nationals killed in Qatar, the minister said the government was giving priority to bringing the bodies back home, maintaining communication with the affected families and providing necessary assistance.

Sylhet Divisional Commissioner Md Mashiur Rahman, Joint Secretary of the Expatriates’ Welfare Ministry Debjit Singh, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment Md Shamsul Islam, Acting Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet Pinki Saha and Director of Sylhet Osmani International Airport Hafiz Ahmed, among others, were present during the inspection.