Zubaida Rahman calls for extending critical care services to rural areas

Prime Minister’s wife and Vice President of the Ziaur Rahman Foundation (ZRF) Dr Zubaida Rahman on Wednesday called for establishing Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in every district and sadar hospitals across the country to bridge the gap between urban and rural healthcare.

“While 68% to 70% of the population lives in rural areas, 80% to 90% of life-saving critical care facilities are concentrated in the capital and major cities. Emergency healthcare services including (ICUs) should be expanded rural area,” she said.

Dr Zubaida made the remarks as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the National Conference-2026 of the Bangladesh Society of Critical Care Medicine (BSCCM) at Hotel InterContinental in the city in the afternoon.

“The shortage of critical care or ICU services in the country is increasing at an alarming rate. Currently, there are only 1.7 critical care beds and only 9 general hospital beds per 100,000 people in the country. Among the 64 districts, 38 districts do not have any type of ICU. Additionally, 80 to 90 percent of the total critical care units in the country are centered in Dhaka,” she said.

Mentioning the actual conditions of rural areas, she said, “About 68% to 70% of our country’s people live in villages. But critical care units are mainly concentrated in hospitals in major cities. As a result, newborns, pregnant mothers, elderly people suffering from pneumonia or stroke, and those seriously injured in road accidents in remote areas are dying prematurely due to lack of necessary treatment.”

Highlighting the critical care crisis, she said that the country not only faces a shortage of beds but also an acute shortage of specialist doctors (such as anesthesiologists, cardiologists, neurologists), skilled nurses, and specialised equipment.

Dr Zubaida called for adopting proper planning and determination to change this situation within the limited capacity.

Emphasising improved ambulance services, she said, “Distance and transportation are major obstacles for seriously ill patients. While it may not be possible to provide immediate ICU services in remote rural areas, patients can be quickly brought to district hospitals through ambulances equipped with modern facilities.”

Praising the tireless efforts and dedication of doctors in the country despite limitations, she further said, “Despite the lack of proper systems, our doctor brothers and sisters are working day and night to heal patients and keep the hope alive for many families.”

Remembering the contributions of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman and stateswoman Begum Khaleda Zia with deep respect, Dr Zubaida called upon all concerned to ensure life-saving healthcare services reach every corner of the country.

Social Welfare Minister Dr AZM Zahid Hossain, Health Minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Husain, Health Secretary Kamruzzaman Chowdhury, Bangladesh Medical University VC Professor Dr F M Siddiqui, BSCCM President Prof Dr Arif Ahsan and General Secretary Dr Md Zafar Iqbal, Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB) President Prof Dr Harun Ar Rashid and General Secretary Dr Zahirul Islam Shakil, Health Directorate Director Prof Dr Probhat Chandra Biswas, and Additional Director General Prof Dr Fowara Tasmin, among others, took part in the event.