4 missing Thakurgaon schoolgirls found at Sylhet bus terminal

The four schoolgirls from Thakurgaon who had been missing since yesterday were found at a bus terminal in Sylhet by the police today.

A team from Thakurgaon police had already left for Sylhet to bring the girls back, Thakurgaon Assistant Superintendent of Police Snehasish Kumar Das said.

The girls were found in the waiting room of Kadamtali Bus Terminal in Sylhet city around 2:30pm today and were taken to Surma Police Station, Officer-in-Charge Ashrafuzzaman told over the phone.

“After receiving information from Thakurgaon police that a GD had been filed with Baliadangi Police Station, a team from our police station went to the bus terminal and found them,” he added.

During primary questioning, the girls told police they had left home to travel outside Thakurgaon without informing their guardians.

“They first went to Dinajpur on Tuesday and later that evening boarded a Sagorika Paribahan bus bound for Sylhet. More details will be known after further interrogation,” the OC added.

ASP Snehasish said police began searching immediately after the GD was filed.

“After tracking a phone and identifying its location, we informed Sylhet police, who took prompt action and rescued the girls. After they return to Thakurgaon, we will ask them why they left home without informing their families.”

Referring to an earlier incident, Snehasish said a girl from the upazila had allegedly been trafficked to India through Gowainghat around 10 months ago.

“We will investigate whether these girls were at risk of becoming victims of a similar incident,” he said.

The four girls, all residents of the same village and students of the same school, had left their homes around 6:00am yesterday, saying they were going to private tuition classes, according to family members. Three are students of class 10, while one is in class 8.

When they did not return home by evening, their families searched for them before reporting the matter to police. As their whereabouts remained unknown, a guardian of one of the girls filed a general diary (GD) with Baliadangi Police Station that night.