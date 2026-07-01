Sadiq Khan’s Soho battle explained after confusion over outdoor dining plans

The future of Soho’s famous nightlife scene has become the latest battleground in Sadiq Khan’s fight against what he calls “NIMBY” opposition – but the Mayor’s actual powers over the area may be more limited than headlines suggest.

Earlier this month, he called The Soho Society “joyless NIMBYs” (Not In My Backyard), saying its opposition to certain licensing applications was “getting a bit silly”. He has also dubbed Westminster a “NIMBY Council”, claiming its “NIMBY” councillors have partly led to the decline of Oxford Street, reports LBC.

On Monday, media reports circulated that Sir Sadiq was planning to push through al fresco dining in Soho for summer 2027 after it was confirmed Westminster City Council had not applied for this year’s Summer Streets scheme.

However, the Mayor’s Office has confirmed to the Local Democracy Reporting Service that Sir Sadiq has neither plans nor the powers to push through al fresco dining in Westminster.

The Summer Streets scheme is a seasonal pot of nearly £500,000 awarded to councils to help bring al fresco dining to the capital’s streets during the summer and into autumn. Last year, Westminster was one of four London boroughs to receive the funding.

However, the Mayor’s Office has confirmed to the Local Democracy Reporting Service that Sir Sadiq has no plans or powers to push through al fresco dining in Westminster. We’re as confused as you are about how the relevant parties seem to have got wires so crossed but that’s one for them to untangle.

What do the Mayor’s new licensing powers mean?

The Mayor does have new licensing powers which mean that the he will be able to make a new London-wide Strategic Licensing Policy.

He will also be able to make formal representations on licensing decisions, be consulted when boroughs revise their licensing policies, and call-in strategically important decisions.

However, these powers are related to premises and licensing in areas such as extended opening hours after 11pm – not al fresco – although the Mayor continues to encourage and support that, understands the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Westminster City Council has said that although it did not apply for the funding, the borough has 908 pavement licences – 690 of which are in the West End. It said that almost 90 percent of all applications are granted.

The borough also has around 1,700 venues open until midnight and more than 220 open until 3am.

The Summer Streets programme launched on April 16, with bids accepted until May 13. Westminster City Council changed from a Labour to a Tory administration following the local elections on May 7.

A spokesperson for the Council said: “Westminster already hosts the largest number of licensed venues in the country.

“With the World Cup, Pride and dozens of other activities planned our streets will be full of people enjoying themselves over the summer months.

“We’d be delighted to work with the Mayor to support the hospitality industry as well as our residents and the hundreds of thousands of visitors to our city.

“The council would welcome a meeting to discuss how the jewel in the capital’s entertainment scene could be better with investment from the Mayor’s office.”

15 summer streets projects in 2026

The Mayor has announced 15 summer streets projects that will receive a share of the almost £500,000 funding pot. Four large ‘al fresco’ projects in Barking & Dagenham, Brent, Greenwich and Lambeth will get £100,000 each.

Eleven smaller ‘pocket’ schemes in Brent, Camden, Ealing, Haringey, Hounslow, Islington, Lewisham, Newham, Sutton and Waltham Forest have received up to £10,000.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “I’m delighted that we’re working with boroughs and local businesses to bring al fresco dining, live music, events and later opening hours to streets across our capital.

“From Woolwich to Willesden Green, Finsbury Park to Feltham, and right in the heart of the capital in Waterloo, this investment will create new outdoor spaces, support local businesses and give Londoners and visitors even more reasons to get out and enjoy our city.

“Today also marks a landmark moment for London’s licensing system as for the first time ever City Hall has a direct say in how licensing decisions are made across the capital.

“By making it easier to extend opening hours and expand what’s on offer, I’m determined to support our hospitality and nightlife, as we build a better London for everyone.”