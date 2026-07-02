Court clears way for appointing head teachers in 32,000 pry schools

Legal barriers to appointing head teachers in 32,000 government primary schools have been lifted.

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Thursday delivered this verdict, dismissing a stay order that had previously stalled the recruitment process.

Attorney General Ruhul Kuddus Kazal represented the state in court.

The case stemmed from a dispute over seniority and promotion between directly recruited teachers and those whose schools were nationalised.

A writ petition was filed in 2017 seeking seniority benefits, financial and administrative facilities and preparation of a gradation list by counting 50 per cent of service tenure.

After hearings on the petition, the High Court partially granted the rule on March 11, 2019. The state later appealed against that verdict in the Appellate Division.