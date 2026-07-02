9th pay-scale take effects from Jul 1

The ninth national pay-scale, with the fully revised basic salary, takes effect from Wednesday (July 1) in two phases, replacing the earlier proposal to introduce the new pay structure in three stages.

All the other revised allowances, including house rent and medical allowances, would be introduced from the 2027-28 fiscal year.

The basic salary range under the Ninth National Pay Scale would increase from Tk 20,000 for Grade 20 (lowest grade) to Tk 160,000 for Grade 1 (highest grade), replacing the current range of Tk 8,250 to Tk 78,000.

Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani has revised its recommendation after government employees raised concerns over the initial proposal. The committee is expected to submit its final evaluation and implementation roadmap to the Finance Ministry this week.

The initial recommendation was to implement 50 per cent of the revised salary from 2026 and the remaining 50 per cent from July 1, 2027, and the revised allowances from the 2028-29 fiscal years. Because of annual increments under the existing pay structure, many employees would receive only a marginal increase, while some could even see their overall salary reduced.

Separate pay structures for the civil administration, judiciary and armed forces have also reached the final stage of preparation and are awaiting the official notification.

Although the revised basic salary has been proposed to take effect from today, government employees will have to wait for the government’s final approval and gazette notification before the new pay scale is formally implemented.