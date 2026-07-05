Iranian ambassador thanks Bangladesh for solidarity during tough times

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Bangladesh, Jalil Rahimi Jahanabadi, paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman on Sunday.

During the meeting, Jahanabadi expressed his sincere appreciation to the Bangladesh government for sending a high-level delegation, led by the speaker of National Parliament, to attend the state funeral of the late supreme leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, the foreign ministry said in a social media post.

The foreign minister reiterated Bangladesh’s profound condolences on the tragic demise of the supreme leader and underscored the solidarity of the people of Bangladesh with the brotherly people of Iran during this difficult time.

He highlighted the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in promoting lasting peace and stability in the Middle East, emphasising that regional peace is essential for the prosperity and development of the region and beyond.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.