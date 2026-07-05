Lychee Lemon Mojito

Ingredients:

* 3 cups (283g) canned or fresh lychee syrup drained into a measuring cup

* 5 tbsp (75ml) lychee syrup

* 1/2 cup (118ml) cold water

* 1/2 cup (118ml) crushed ice

* 1/2 lemon juiced

* 12 large mint leaves reserve 4 for garnishing

* 1 bottle soda water more if desired

Method:

1. First, make the lychee juice by combining the lychees in a blender with water and crushed ice. Purée until it resembles a smoothie consistency. Strain the lychee juice in a large measuring cup, using a spatula to scrap the mixture against the strainer to get all the juices. Discard pulp. Approximately 600ml of juice.

2. To the measuring cup add 8 fresh mint leaves, lemon juice. Muddle, using a muddler or wood spoon (any utensil with a large flat bottom), until the mint leaves release their juices, but aren’t shredded.

3. Strain and divide into 4 chilled cocktail glasses, top with soda water/Sprite and garnish with remaining mint leaves and lychee.