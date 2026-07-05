When roads failed, 40 youths in a Moulvibazar village took matters into their own hands

A group of young volunteers in Singur village under Baramchal union of Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar has repaired two key village roads through voluntary labour and community fundraising, bringing relief to thousands of residents.

The two roads, each about half a kilometre long, connect Singur village to the Kulaura-Bhatera paved road.

Bricks were laid about 12 years ago under a government initiative, but over time the roads deteriorated, developing large potholes that became waterlogged during the monsoon.

The voluntary organisation Purbo Singur Notun Kuri Club raised around Tk 1 lakh from locals who work abroad and well-off residents to buy bricks, sand and other materials.

Around 30 to 40 members worked in shifts every morning from mid-June to complete the renovation.

Bosir Al Fardaus, general secretary of the organisation, said the work was completed yesterday. About 300 feet at the junction where the roads meet the paved highway was also reinforced with cement concrete.

Residents said the damaged roads had long made it difficult to reach hospitals, transport paddy from nearby Hakaluki Haor and commute to school during the rainy season.

The organisation now plans to clear silted drains along the roads and has urged the government to construct two culverts and protective walls to prevent future damage from heavy rain and upstream flooding.

Baramchal Union Parishad Chairman Khorshed Ahmed Khan said he was unaware that the road renovation had been carried out through voluntary labour, while Kulaura Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sanjida Akhter praised the initiative as “truly commendable”.

Both said the authorities would take necessary steps to improve the roads if the organisation or local residents formally approached them.