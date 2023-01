The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at Sreemangal of Moulvibazar on Tuesday (Today).

Local weather office recorded 8.5 degree Celsius at 9 o’clock this morning while it was the lowest temperature in Sreemangal this season. On Monday, 9.5 degree Celsius temperature was recorded, which was second lowest temperature in the country.

According to the website of Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the temperature (8.5 degree Celsius) in Sreemangal is the lowest in the country.