Mushfiq ton powers Bangladesh to record 349 against Ireland

Bangladesh scored their highest ever 349 for six against Ireland in the second match of the three-match ODI series in Sylhet on Monday.

Mushfiqur Rahim scored fastest ODI hundred for Bangladesh hammering 14 fours and two sixes (100 off 60 balls).

Bangladesh 349-6, 50 overs (Liton Das 70, Shanto 73, Towhid Hridoy 49, Mushfiqur Rahim 100; G. Hume 3-58).

The Tigers are looking forward to wrap up the series with a match to go after a 183-run victory in the first game, which was their biggest win in this format. They also posted 338-8 in that match.

Ireland handed debut to left-arm spinner Matthew Humphreys, replacing legspinner Gareth Delany for their only change from the previous game as they are eyeing to stay alive in the three-match series.

Line Ups:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(c), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), Matthew Humphreys, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume.