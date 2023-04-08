Actor Siam stands beside Bangabazar fire affected people

Many businessmen have been affected by devastating fire occurred in Bangabazar market in the capital.

On humanitarian ground, film actor Siam Ahmed has stood beside the businessmen affected by the fire through Bidyanondo Foundation, a non-profit organisation.

Bidyanondo Foundation confirmed it on its Facebook page.

It is learnt that Siam has bought burnt dress at a higher price than original price.

Bidyanondo Foundation is aiming to raise at least Tk 1.50 crore to assist the fire- hit people.

After collecting the money, it will hand over to them as soon as possible.