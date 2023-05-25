Prof Saifuddin Ahmed appointed new Vice principal of MC College

Moulvibazar Government College Vice Principal Professor Saifuddin Ahmed has been appointed as the new Vice Principal of Sylhet’s traditional Murarichand (MC) College. He is an officer of 14th BCS.

This information is known from the circular signed by Chowdhury Samia Yasmin, Deputy Secretary of Secondary and Higher Education Department of the Ministry of Education on Wednesday.

On August 24, 2022, the principal of MC College, Professor Md. On the occasion of Saleh Ahmed’s move to PRL, the Vice Principal of the college Prof. Panna Rani Roy took charge as Acting Principal. He was later promoted to the post of principal on September 18, since then the post of vice-principal became vacant. After 8 months, Professor Saifuddin Ahmed was appointed as the new vice-principal.

Prof. Saifuddin Ahmed’s career started on 17 November 1993 as a lecturer at Nabinagar Government College. From 2001 to 2006, he served as Assistant Professor in the Department of Economics at MC College. After being promoted to the post of associate professor, she joined Sylhet Government Women’s College in 2006. He was promoted to the rank of professor in 2017 and joined Moulvibazar Government College as vice-principal on April 1, 2018. Later he was finally appointed as the Vice Principal of MC College. In personal life, he is the father of one daughter and two sons.