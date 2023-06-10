Shout if you can’t vote properly: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has said the election commission (EC) will monitor Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) polls through CCTV, and if a voter is unable to vote properly, they should shout and the EC will take necessary actions.

“We will monitor the situation at all polling centres of the Sylhet City Corporation polls from Dhaka through CCTV,” the CEC said. “If a voter cannot vote, shout and we will take action from here.”

CEC Awal made the remarks at a view-exchange meeting with the candidates of the SCC polls at the Jalalabad Gas Auditorium in Sylhet City on Saturday.

“Do not do anything that causes your candidacy to be cancelled,” he told the SCC polls candidates.

Eight mayoral candidates will contest in the SCC polls, while 360 will contest for councillor posts. The polls will be held on June 21.