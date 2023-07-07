Police will work under EC during national election: IGP

Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun on Friday said that police will carry out duties under the Election Commission during the upcoming national election.

He said this distributing foods and clothes among the poor and helpless people at Police Lines in Waezkhali area of Sunamganj Sadar.

Mentioning that the capability of police increased than before, the IGP said they will abide by the directives given by the EC during the election.

“Police have previous experience of performing duty in the elections and we have sufficient preparedness to do our work” he said.

Abdullah said police in accordance with other stakeholders (law enforcing agencies) worked to curb the militancy in the country.

The police boss said once there was militancy and terrorism in the country but police worked to check those following the ‘Zero Tolerance Policy’ upon the directives from the prime minister.

“Bangladesh police is a century-old organisation. They are engaged in maintaining law and order. Once the country’s south western zone and the Sundarbans were dens of pirates and terrorists,” he said.

Logistic support in the police increased and the law and order situation also improved due to the use of technology, the IGP added.

Sylhet Rang DIG Shah Mizan Shafiur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner Dider-E-Alam Mohammed Maksud Chowdhury, Superintendent of Police Mohammad Ehsan Shah and Sadar Police Station Officer-in-charge Ikhtiar Uddin Chodhury, among others were present at