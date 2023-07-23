Schoolgirl’s body found in sack on Sunamganj road

Police recovered the body of a schoolgirl from Shantiganj upazila of Sunamganj district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Sajna Akhter, 14, daughter of Ismail Miah, a resident of Patharia village under the upazila. She was a seventh-grader of Surma High School and College.

Shantiganj Police Station officer-in-charge Khaled Chowdhury said locals found a sack beside a road in Brick Kiln area of the upazila and informed police. Being informed, police recovered the body from the sack.

Abdur Razzak, the deceased’s cousin and the Union Parishad member, confirmed the identities.

“We want justice and demanded exemplary punishment of the perpetrators,” the UP member said.

The body was sent to a hospital morgue for autopsy and investigation is on in this connection, the OC added.