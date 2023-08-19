Pori Moni hospitalised

Film actress Pori Moni was admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital on Friday.

The actress has been suffering from fever since Thursday night.

She made the revelation in a Facebook post.

She posted a photograph on the Facebook where two hands are seen together with cannula. Seeing the hands of two women in the picture, it is seemed that the other hand is Toma Mirza’s hand and they might have admitted to the same hospital.

Some fans commented on Facebook that why Pori Moni was admitted to hospital? But the actress did not reply to this end.

Meanwhile, Toma Mirza also confirmed in a Facebook post that she has also been admitted to the hospital.

In the post, she wrote, “Sorry, I cannot pick call of anyone in hospital. Please pray for my quick recovery. She also confirmed that she has been suffering from fever with 104 degree Celsius.”