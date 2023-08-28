Annual science fair held in Kamalganj

An annual science fair was held in Moulvibazar’s Kamalganj upazila on Monday.

Kamalganj upazila secondary education officer Shamsun Nahar Parvin inaugurated the fair at 11 am at Teitaigaon Rashid High School with the participation of the school’s students.

A discussion was held on the occasion of the fair presided over by the school head teacher Shahena Begum where Kamalganj Press Club vice president Shabbir Elahi, former teacher Bhuban Mohan Singh, school management committee member Ruson Ali, Brajgopal Singh, Abdus Salam, Sazzadul Haque Swapan were present as guests.

At that time, journalist Salahuddin Shubho, teacher Tamizuddin, Shanto Moni Singh spoke at the discussion, among others, jointly conducted by teachers Tamizur Rahman and Brajendra Kumar Singh.

Students of eighth, ninth and 10th grade of the school exhibited their inventions in 16 stalls at the fair.