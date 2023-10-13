“You can see tears in my eyes”: ‘Mujib: The Making of a Nation’ brings celebrities to tears

The much-anticipated biopic of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman ‘Mujib: The Making of a Nation’ was released on Friday at 153 theatres across the country.

Crafted by renowned Bollywood filmmaker Shyam Benegal, the biographical film portrays the life of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Dhallywood’s popular actor Arifin Shuvoo portrays the title character of Bangabandhu in this film, while Nusrat Imrose Tisha plays Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, the lifelong better half of the Father of the Nation.

The announcement of ‘Mujib: The Making of a Nation’ has sparked significant discussions among the audience in this country, all eagerly awaiting the portrayal of the Father of the Nation on the silver screen.

Now, with the film’s release, both the general audience and the country’s celebrities are brimming with excitement and enthusiasm.

Celebrities have shared their thoughts with the media after watching the film.

“You can see tears in my eyes. I am struggling to find any words to say after watching the climax of the movie. I strongly urge our generation to watch this movie,” said actress Nipun Akter.

“Today, we, the members of the Bangladesh Cholochitro Shilpi Samiti (Bangladesh Film Artists’ Association), feel fortunate to witness the release of such a remarkable film during our tenure. This signifies that we, too, can create films of this calibre. I am optimistic that Bangladeshi cinema will continue to flourish on the global stage,” she said.

Actress Nusraat Faria watched the film with her mother.

She played the role of Bangabandhu’s elder daughter and current Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Dhallywood star said, “This is the first time I’ve watched a film alongside my mother, and I got very emotional. I’ve never experienced such sentiments when I’ve gone to the movies before.”

Popular singer Imran Mahmudul shared his thoughts after watching the film.

“I was deeply moved after the final scene, and I learned a lot (about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman),” he said. “I believe everyone should watch this movie to gain a deeper understanding of Bangabandhu.”

Singer Kona expressed her thoughts, saying, “To be honest, while watching the movie, I felt that it exceeded my expectations. The film included a wide range of emotions, from joy to sorrow.”

“The background music was so great. As for the final scene, I was unable to contain my tears. That’s all I’ll say,” she added.

The biopic also features popular actor Chanchal Chowdhury, Prarthana Dighi,Fazlur Rahman Babu, Riaz, Tauquir Ahmed, Shahidul Alam Sacchu and others in different characters.