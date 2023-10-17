Chokers South Africa fail again in Netherlands test

South Africa keep holding their choker-character as they once again failed to beat underdog Netherlands in World Cup contest.

The Proteas suffered a 38-run defeat to the Duthes to fall into an upset in the 15th game of the tournament at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala on Tuesday.

They also lost to the same team by 13 runs in the last 2022 T20 World Cup held in Australia. It seems that there has been created a Dutch phobia among players of the South African team.

In reply to Netherlands’ 245, South Africa had fallen under huge pressure losing four wickets before 50 runs. They could never come out of the trouble throughout the innings as they kept offering wickets at regular intervals.

David Miller (43) tried to rescue the Proreas recovering from the collapse but could not last long enough. Before that, he made a 45-run stand with Heinrich Klaasen (28) which was the biggest partnership from the team.

At the end, South Africa were bowled out for 207 after Keshav Maharaj (40) attempted to reduced the margin of their defeat.

Logan van Beek took the highest three wickets for the Netherlands while each of Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe and Bas de Leede picked up two wickets. Colin Ackermann got one.

Earlier, the match was reduced to the 43-over per side after the game began around two hours later from the scheduled time due to rain.

Being asked to bat, Netherlands’ top-order batters failed to show their character as they lost five wickets before completing 100 runs. As wickets were falling at regular intervals, the Netherlands, at a time, were on 140/7 after 33.5 overs.

After that, skipper Scott Edwards (78) came with responsible hands and made several partnerships including a 64-run stand with Roelof van der Merwe (29). Aryan Dutt played a cameo of 9-ball 23 as the Netherlands added 105 runs in the last nine overs to post 245 at the end.

All of the Protea bowlers got wickets while Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen and Marco Jansen picked up two wickets each.

Playing XIs:

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee.