India rattle Sri Lanka to crush them under run-mountain

India completely rattled Sri Lankan batting line-up to clinch a huge victory by 302 runs and become the first team to qualify for the semifinals in the 33rd game of the World Cup in Mumbai.

Sri Lanka were crushed under the mountain-like target of 358 runs and bowled out for just 55 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

That was the second biggest win in the ongoing World Cup so far. Earlier, Australia sealed the biggest win by 309 runs against the Netherlands in this tournament.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka were bowled out for their second lowest total (55) against India in this match. The lowest was 50 runs in the 2023 Asia Cup final in Sri Lankan ground.

In reply to 357, Sri Lankan top order was crumbled by Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah, sending four batters back to the pavilion.

After that, Mohammad Shami came into the attack and completely smashed the Sri Lankan batting line-up away, getting a fifer.

Four batters Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama and Dushan Hemantha departed for ducks. Two other batters Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka went back for just one run each.

Only three batters Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana and Kasun Rajitha were able to cross the two digit mark with their 12, 12 and 14 respectively.

Mohammad Shami was the pick of the Indian bowlers taking five wickets for 18 runs bowling just five overs. Mohammad Siraj bagged three wickets while each of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja got one.

Earlier, India posted a huge total of 357 runs before Sri Lanka after losing eight wickets toward the end despite three batters missing centuries.

Being asked to bat, the host lost skipper Rohit Sharma so early as they lost their first wicket for four runs in the second ball of the innings.

Then Shubman Gill (92) and Virat Kohli (88) took the innings away from Sri Lanka making an 189-run stand between them, setting the foundation of the big total.

Shreyas Iyer, later, firmly held the innings in the middle hitting a 56-ball 82 decorated with six sixes and three fours and remained on the crease till the 48th over.

Ravindra Jadeja, at the end, played a cameo of 35 runs from 24 balls to take the team to 357.

Dilshan Madushanka was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers getting a fifer while Dushmantha Chameera took one.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(wk/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.