Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ crosses Rs 100 crore mark at box office

Salman Khan-starrer “Tiger 3” crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office on the second day of its release, production banner Yash Raj Films (YRF) said on Tuesday.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, the film released on Sunday on the festive occasion of Diwali in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, AFP reports.

In a press note, the makers said “Tiger 3” collected Rs 58 crores nett on Monday, which is also “the highest grossing Monday for a Hindi film”. The movie’s dubbed versions earned Rs 1.25 crore.