Dense fog diverts international flight to Sylhet from Dhaka

Due to dense fog, an international flight destined for Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka has been diverted to Sylhet.

Th US Bangla flight from Dubai arrived in Sylhet Osmani International Airport at 7:40am on Friday due to the fog. After 50 minutes, the flight left for Dhaka at 8:30am when the weather became normal.

Raqib Rahman, the manager of Osmani International Airport for US-Bangla Airlines, confirmed the matter.

On Thursday, due to dense fog, five international flights intended for Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka were diverted to Sylhet.

After a delay of three hours, those flights proceeded to Dhaka once the weather conditions improved.

On January 2, for the same reason, five flights scheduled to land in Dhaka were redirected to Sylhet Osmani International Airport. Although three of these flights returned to Dhaka the next morning when the weather improved, two aircraft were stuck due to technical issues.

The technical problems were later resolved, and both planes also resumed their journey to Dhaka.