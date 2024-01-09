JPR Williams: Wales and British and Irish Lions legend dies aged 74

Wales and British and Irish Lions rugby legend JPR Williams has died at the age of 74.

The former London Welsh, Bridgend and Barbarians full-back was synonymous with Wales and the Lions’ glories of the 1970s.

Williams captained Wales and Bridgend, winning 55 caps for his country.

During historic triumphant Lions tours to New Zealand in 1971 and 1974 in South Africa, Williams accumulated eight Test caps.

A statement from the Williams family said: “JPR died peacefully today at the University Hospital of Wales surrounded by his loving wife and four children, after a short illness, bravely battling bacterial meningitis.

“The family request privacy at this difficult time.”

Williams won three Five Nations Grand Slams – in 1971, 1976, and 1978. He stepped away from international rugby in 1981, but continued to play rugby on occasion before finally retiring in 2003.

Williams’ death was announced by Bridgend Ravens – formerly known as Bridgend – on social media.

“Bridgend Ravens are devastated to announce the passing of JPR Williams,” they said.

“One of Bridgend’s most decorated-players and an icon of world rugby, JPR served the club most recently as club president. Our thoughts are with JPR’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Former Wales captain Jonathan Davies described Williams as an “absolute legend”.

“Not many people can go by their initials and he was known as JPR,” he told BBC 5 Live Sport.

“I remember watching him growing up. He was an absolute rock in defence with the tackles he made.

“If you wanted anybody behind you at full-back, I could not think of anybody better.

“When he was with the 1974 Lions in South Africa, when the fights broke out, he kept running in from full-back to punch the forwards. He was perhaps the most competitive bloke I have ever come across.

“He was ferociously competitive. It is very sad, he was just a great rugby player and an incredible character.

“Whenever you mention who were the greatest full-backs in any era, you hear about the greats like Serge Blanco and Christian Cullen, JPR is always in the mix.”

The British and Irish Lions called Williams “one of the greatest ever” players to wear their shirt and “a man who inspired so many”.

Williams was involved in what is considered by many to be rugby’s greatest ever try, which was scored by Sir Gareth Edwards for the Barbarians against New Zealand in Cardiff in 1973.

The Barbarians called Williams “one of rugby’s greats” and said he “would always have a special place in the hearts and history of our club”.

London Welsh, where Williams played for eight years, said his death was a “huge loss to all who knew and loved him”.

Former Wales and Lions flanker John Taylor was a London Welsh team-mate of Williams and was also his best man.