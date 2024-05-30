Backstreet Boys perform at the Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding cruise in Europe

The pre-wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani, son of Reliance chairperson Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant are in full swing, featuring a luxurious private cruise across Europe. A newly surfaced video online shows the renowned American band Backstreet Boys performing for guests aboard a cruise in Italy.

On Thursday, a Reddit user shared a clip from the Ambani cruise, showcasing Backstreet Boys members Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson, dressed in all-white outfits, performing their hit song “I Wanna Be With You” for a large audience on the cruise.

An Instagram user also posted a video of the extravagant daytime cruise, geo-tagged in Palermo, Sicily, Italy, where many Bollywood celebrities and other guests are expected to board. The cruise, which started in Italy on Wednesday, will conclude in France on Friday.

Bollywood stars attending the celebration include Shah Rukh Khan, his children Aryan and Suhana Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor with her father Boney Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Disha Patani. Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, is already on board, reports Hindustan Times.

This marks the second pre-wedding event for Anant and Radhika. The first, held in Jamnagar, Gujarat in March, saw attendance from prominent figures across Bollywood, sports, business, and politics. Grammy Award-winning singer Rihanna made her debut performance in India at this event, hosted within Anant Ambani’s Vantara Wildlife Sanctuary.