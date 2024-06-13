Achari Beef

Ingredients:

v 1 Kg Beef

v 1/2 cup mustard oil

v 3 red chilies

v 1 tbsp Panch phoron

v 1 tsp cumin seeds

v 1 Bay leaf

v 1.5 cups sliced onion

v 1 tbsp ginger paste

v 1 tbsp garlic paste

v 1 tbsp red chili powder

v ½ tbsp coriander powder

v 1 tsp turmeric powder

v Salt to taste

v ½ tsp black pepper powder

v 3 tomatoes

v ½ cup plain yogurt

v 6/7 green chilies

v Coriander leaves

v 2 tbsp lemon juice

Method:

1. Heat the oil and add the panch phoron, jeera, red chilies, and the bay leaf cut into half. Stir and fry it for 30 seconds.

2. Add the sliced onions and sauté them until its light brown. There is no need to dry the onions until brown.

3. Add the ginger and garlic paste for 1 min until the raw smell disappears.

4. Add a little water before adding the powdered spices. After adding the water, add the red chili, turmeric, salt, and coriander powder and stir it for some time.

5. After the raw smell of the spices is gone, add the black pepper powder and stir again for 2 minutes.

6. After the oil is separated from the spices, add the sliced tomatoes. Mix the tomatoes with the spices and cover them for 5 minutes.

7. Add the meat and stir continuously so it mixes with the spices properly for 15 mins.

8. Beat the yogurt and add it to the meat and mix well.

9. Cover it for 30 minutes.

10. Add 2 cups of warm water for the beef to soften and put on the lid.

11. Let the meat cook for 30 minutes on medium-low flame.

12. Add 2 tbsp of lemon juice and the green chilies then cover it for 5 mins.

13. Lastly, add the coriander leaves, mix well and serve.