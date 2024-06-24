Beehive Prep School Joins Prestigious Cambridge International School Community

Beehive Prep School in Redbridge, London is thrilled to announce its new status as an approved Cambridge International School, offering world-renowned education programmes and qualifications from the Cambridge Pathway. This exciting development enables the school to deliver a comprehensive and seamless educational experience for students aged 5 to 11 years, preparing them for future academic and personal success.

Beehive’s inclusion in the Cambridge International School network marks a significant milestone in its commitment to providing high-quality education. The Cambridge programmes are designed to cultivate confidence and competence in students, equipping them with the necessary tools to thrive both inside and outside the classroom. By integrating this globally recognised programme, Beehive aims to enhance the learning experiences and outcomes for its students, setting them up for success in an increasingly competitive world.

Mr Jamie Gurr, Headmaster of Beehive Prep School said “After a rigorous assessment process, we are delighted that Beehive has been accepted to join the Cambridge International School network which will allow us to offer our students an education that is both globally relevant and locally applicable. This affiliation underscores our dedication to excellence and our mission to provide an environment where children can grow, learn, and succeed.”