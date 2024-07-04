Attachment of Sylhet customs commissioner’s 9-storey house in Dhaka ordered

A court in Dhaka has ordered the authorities concerned to attach a senior customs official’s nine-storeyed house at Bashundhara, two apartments and three commercial spaces in the capital.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mohammad Ash Shams Jaglul Hossain passed the order, allowing a plea of the investigation officer and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) deputy director Farzana Yasmin to attach the properties of Mohammad Enamul Huque, Commissioner of Sylhet Customs, Excise & VAT Commissionerate, in connection with a case lodged over amassing illegal wealth.

ACC counsel Mahmud Hossain Jahangir said the anti-graft body filed the case against Enamul Huque on July 31 last year for amassing wealth of Tk 9.76 crore illegally.

During its probe, the ACC learned that the accused was trying to sell or hand over the properties bought by money earned through corruption.

On Thursday (July 4), the investigation officer of the case pleaded to the court to attach Enamul Huque’s nine-storeyed house at G-Block in Bashundhara in Dhaka; two apartments at Banani and Kakrail; three commercial spaces in Dhaka including Mohammadpur, and a car parking space at Gulshan. Following a hearing, the court accepted the plea of the IO.

Besides, the court ordered to confiscate Enamul Huque’s lands in Gazipur and Badda.

Earlier, the court ordered to confiscate 866 decimal land and four apartments of National Board of Revenue (NBR) member Md Matiur Rahman, his and children.

Besides, the court recently ordered to attach the properties of NBR’s first secretary Kazi Abu Mahmud Faisal and his family members.