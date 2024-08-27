Liberation war organization Abu Bakar (Katu Mia) is no more: Condolences from various circles

By Matiar Chowdhuty:
Alhaj Abu Bakr (Katu Mia), one of the organizers of the
liberation war in diaspora, the resident Bengali communicator of Cardiff, the capital
of Wales, is no more (Inna…li…lla…hi..Rajiun). He passed away on August 19 at
10:00 a.m. UK time. He was 87 years old at the time of his death. At the time of his
death he is survived by numerous benefactors including 3 sons/ 3 daughters. Last
August 21, his funeral was held at the Shahjalal Jame Mosque and Islamic Center in
Cardiff. After that his body was taken to Bangladesh. There, he was buried in the
family cemetery after the second round of Janaja namaz on August 23 at Kachua
village of Maulvi Bazar, his birthplace.Late Abu Bakr (Katou miah) was involved in
numerous philanthropic works in the country and abroad in the service of education,
social development, socio-humanity. On behalf of the family, UK Bengla Reporters
Unit Cardiff Coordinator Mokis Mansoor, the nephew and son-in-law of the late
British Banglamedia journalist, has asked for prayers for the peace of the departed
soul.
President Ansar Ahmad Ullah, Secretary Zobair Ahmad, former President Matiar
Chowdhury, senior journalist Azizul Ambia, Jamal Ahmad Khan, journalist Shah
Mostafizur Rahman Belal, former imam of Cardiff Shahjalal Mosque expressed grief
on behalf of UK Bangla Reporters Unity over the death of veteran expatriate
personality Abu Bakar Katumia. and Khatib-eminent Maulana Alhaj Mohammad
Badrul Haq, Bangladesh Anjumane Al-Islah Central President Hazrat Allama
Hushamuddin Chowdhury Fultali, Anjumane Al-Islah UK Former President Mufti
Maulana Abdul Jalil, Anjumane Al-Islah UK President Shaikhul Hadith Hazrat
Maulana Nazrul Islam, General Secretary Maulana Muhammad Hasan.
Chowdhury,United Kingdom Awami League President Sultan Mahmud Sharif, Senior
Vice President Alhaj Jalal Uddin, General Secretary Syed Sajidur Rahman Farooq,
Organizing Secretary Abdul Ahad Chowdhury, Founder President of Wales Awami
League, Mohammad Firoz Ahmad, General Secretary MA Malik, Newpot Awami
League President Sheikh Mohammad Tahir Ullah, General Secretary Abdul Hannan,
Organizing Secretary Farooq Ahmed, Former President of Wales BNP Masud
Ahmed, Former President of Wales BNP Mostafa Saleh Liton, Former Secretary
Rafiqul Islam, Cardiff County Counselor Alhaj Ali Ahmed, Councilor Dilwar Ali,
Councilor Dr. Bablin Mallick,
Councilor Jasmine Chowdhury, Councilor Saleh Ahmed, Pretron of Greater Sylhet
Council, distinguished educator Dr. Hasnat M Hossain, Greater Sylhet Council
Pretron KM Abu Taher Chowdhury, UK Wales BCA President Abdul Latif Qaisar,
General Secretary Ahmed Ali, UK BD TV Vice Chairman Sheikh Nurul Islam,
Managing Director Engineer Khairul Alam Lincoln, Cardiff Bangladesh Association
President Mohammad Kaptan. Mia, General Secretary Harun Talukder, Cardiff
Bangladesh Welfare Association President Mohammad Abdul Hannan
Shahidullah,General Secretary Askar Ali, International Mother Language Monument
Committee President Anwar Ali, Vice Chair Serul Islam, Treasurer Anhar Mia,
Greater Sylhet Community UK Joint Convener Masud Ahmed, Joint Convener
Harunur Rashid, Member Secretary Dr. Mujibur Rahman, Treasurer Ashraf Miah,
Anjumane Al-Islah UK Wales Division President Hafiz Farooq Ahmed, Vice President
Sheikh Mohammad Anwar, General Secretary Ansar Miah, Treasurer Qari Shah
Mohammad Taslim, Anjumane Al-Islah Cardiff Committee President Kari Nurul
Islam, General Secretary Journalist Kari Mozammel Ali, Cardiff Shahjalal Mosque
Committee Chairman Alhaj Abdul Muhim, Vice Chairman Zillul Chowdhury, General
Secretary Dewan Tutul Chowdhury, Treasurer Khairul Islam, Cardiff Jalalia Mosque
Imam and Khatib Maulana Abdul Moqtadir, Jalalia Mosque. Committee Chairman
Alhaj Lilu Miah, Vice Chair Man Yusuf Khan Jimmy, General Secretary Muhibur
Islam Maya, Treasurer Suman Ali, Syed Asraf Ali, Cardiff Shahjalal Bangla School
President Alhaj Mohammad Golam Mostafa, Vice Chairman Shah Ali Akbar, Former
Secretary Aktaruzzaman Qureshi Nipu, Treasurer SA Khan Lenin, Shah Golam
Kibria, Vice President of Wales Awami League Saiful Islam Nazrul, Vice President
SA Rahman Madhu, Joint General Secretary Golam Mortuza, Joint General
Secretary Liaquat Ali, Organizing Secretary Mallik Mosaddek Ahmed, Former
President of Wales Awami Jubo League Joynal Ahmad Shibul, Journalist Harun Ur
Rashid, Belayt Hossain Khan, Sihab Uddin, Badr Uddin Chowdhury Babar,
Moulvibazar District. Awami Jubo League former youth affairs secretary Abdul
Waheed Babul, Wales Awami Jubo League president VP Salim Ahmed, general
secretary Mafiqul Islam, senior vice president Abul Kalam Mumin, Wales
Secchsevak League president Haji Jewel Mia, Wales Tati League president Jamal
Ahmed Bakul, member secretary Zahir Ali, President of Wales Bangabandhu
Parishad Alhaj Chalik Miah, General Secretary Syed Iqbal Ahmed,
Newpot Jubo League former president Muhibur Rahman, current president Shah
Shafi Qadir, general secretary Fakhrul Islam, vice president Sheikh Abdur Ruuf
Talukder, joint general secretary Anhar Mia, joint general secretary Ruhul Amin,
organizing secretary Sitab Ali, Swansea Awami League vice president Habibur
Rahman Maqbul. , General Secretary Abdur Rahman Mana, Swansea Jubo League
President Shamim Ahmed, General Secretary Ferdous Rahman, South Wales
Convener of Greater Sylhet Community UK Mujibur Rahman, Joint Convener
Kawsar Hossain, Member Secretary Rakibur Rahman, Treasurer AB Runel, Ekatuna
UnionPresident of Development and Welfare Foundation Sirajul Islam, General
Secretary Salim Reza Tarafdar, President of Kachua Juba Sangh Nazmul Islam,
General Secretary Mujibur Rahman along with the leaders of Kachua Jame Masjid
and Madrasah Committee in a joint statement expressed deep grief and condolence
to the bereaved family members. Wishing