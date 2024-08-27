Liberation war organization Abu Bakar (Katu Mia) is no more: Condolences from various circles

By Matiar Chowdhuty:

Alhaj Abu Bakr (Katu Mia), one of the organizers of the

liberation war in diaspora, the resident Bengali communicator of Cardiff, the capital

of Wales, is no more (Inna…li…lla…hi..Rajiun). He passed away on August 19 at

10:00 a.m. UK time. He was 87 years old at the time of his death. At the time of his

death he is survived by numerous benefactors including 3 sons/ 3 daughters. Last

August 21, his funeral was held at the Shahjalal Jame Mosque and Islamic Center in

Cardiff. After that his body was taken to Bangladesh. There, he was buried in the

family cemetery after the second round of Janaja namaz on August 23 at Kachua

village of Maulvi Bazar, his birthplace.Late Abu Bakr (Katou miah) was involved in

numerous philanthropic works in the country and abroad in the service of education,

social development, socio-humanity. On behalf of the family, UK Bengla Reporters

Unit Cardiff Coordinator Mokis Mansoor, the nephew and son-in-law of the late

British Banglamedia journalist, has asked for prayers for the peace of the departed

soul.

President Ansar Ahmad Ullah, Secretary Zobair Ahmad, former President Matiar

Chowdhury, senior journalist Azizul Ambia, Jamal Ahmad Khan, journalist Shah

Mostafizur Rahman Belal, former imam of Cardiff Shahjalal Mosque expressed grief

on behalf of UK Bangla Reporters Unity over the death of veteran expatriate

personality Abu Bakar Katumia. and Khatib-eminent Maulana Alhaj Mohammad

Badrul Haq, Bangladesh Anjumane Al-Islah Central President Hazrat Allama

Hushamuddin Chowdhury Fultali, Anjumane Al-Islah UK Former President Mufti

Maulana Abdul Jalil, Anjumane Al-Islah UK President Shaikhul Hadith Hazrat

Maulana Nazrul Islam, General Secretary Maulana Muhammad Hasan.

Chowdhury,United Kingdom Awami League President Sultan Mahmud Sharif, Senior

Vice President Alhaj Jalal Uddin, General Secretary Syed Sajidur Rahman Farooq,

Organizing Secretary Abdul Ahad Chowdhury, Founder President of Wales Awami

League, Mohammad Firoz Ahmad, General Secretary MA Malik, Newpot Awami

League President Sheikh Mohammad Tahir Ullah, General Secretary Abdul Hannan,

Organizing Secretary Farooq Ahmed, Former President of Wales BNP Masud

Ahmed, Former President of Wales BNP Mostafa Saleh Liton, Former Secretary

Rafiqul Islam, Cardiff County Counselor Alhaj Ali Ahmed, Councilor Dilwar Ali,

Councilor Dr. Bablin Mallick,

Councilor Jasmine Chowdhury, Councilor Saleh Ahmed, Pretron of Greater Sylhet

Council, distinguished educator Dr. Hasnat M Hossain, Greater Sylhet Council

Pretron KM Abu Taher Chowdhury, UK Wales BCA President Abdul Latif Qaisar,

General Secretary Ahmed Ali, UK BD TV Vice Chairman Sheikh Nurul Islam,

Managing Director Engineer Khairul Alam Lincoln, Cardiff Bangladesh Association

President Mohammad Kaptan. Mia, General Secretary Harun Talukder, Cardiff

Bangladesh Welfare Association President Mohammad Abdul Hannan

Shahidullah,General Secretary Askar Ali, International Mother Language Monument

Committee President Anwar Ali, Vice Chair Serul Islam, Treasurer Anhar Mia,

Greater Sylhet Community UK Joint Convener Masud Ahmed, Joint Convener

Harunur Rashid, Member Secretary Dr. Mujibur Rahman, Treasurer Ashraf Miah,

Anjumane Al-Islah UK Wales Division President Hafiz Farooq Ahmed, Vice President

Sheikh Mohammad Anwar, General Secretary Ansar Miah, Treasurer Qari Shah

Mohammad Taslim, Anjumane Al-Islah Cardiff Committee President Kari Nurul

Islam, General Secretary Journalist Kari Mozammel Ali, Cardiff Shahjalal Mosque

Committee Chairman Alhaj Abdul Muhim, Vice Chairman Zillul Chowdhury, General

Secretary Dewan Tutul Chowdhury, Treasurer Khairul Islam, Cardiff Jalalia Mosque

Imam and Khatib Maulana Abdul Moqtadir, Jalalia Mosque. Committee Chairman

Alhaj Lilu Miah, Vice Chair Man Yusuf Khan Jimmy, General Secretary Muhibur

Islam Maya, Treasurer Suman Ali, Syed Asraf Ali, Cardiff Shahjalal Bangla School

President Alhaj Mohammad Golam Mostafa, Vice Chairman Shah Ali Akbar, Former

Secretary Aktaruzzaman Qureshi Nipu, Treasurer SA Khan Lenin, Shah Golam

Kibria, Vice President of Wales Awami League Saiful Islam Nazrul, Vice President

SA Rahman Madhu, Joint General Secretary Golam Mortuza, Joint General

Secretary Liaquat Ali, Organizing Secretary Mallik Mosaddek Ahmed, Former

President of Wales Awami Jubo League Joynal Ahmad Shibul, Journalist Harun Ur

Rashid, Belayt Hossain Khan, Sihab Uddin, Badr Uddin Chowdhury Babar,

Moulvibazar District. Awami Jubo League former youth affairs secretary Abdul

Waheed Babul, Wales Awami Jubo League president VP Salim Ahmed, general

secretary Mafiqul Islam, senior vice president Abul Kalam Mumin, Wales

Secchsevak League president Haji Jewel Mia, Wales Tati League president Jamal

Ahmed Bakul, member secretary Zahir Ali, President of Wales Bangabandhu

Parishad Alhaj Chalik Miah, General Secretary Syed Iqbal Ahmed,

Newpot Jubo League former president Muhibur Rahman, current president Shah

Shafi Qadir, general secretary Fakhrul Islam, vice president Sheikh Abdur Ruuf

Talukder, joint general secretary Anhar Mia, joint general secretary Ruhul Amin,

organizing secretary Sitab Ali, Swansea Awami League vice president Habibur

Rahman Maqbul. , General Secretary Abdur Rahman Mana, Swansea Jubo League

President Shamim Ahmed, General Secretary Ferdous Rahman, South Wales

Convener of Greater Sylhet Community UK Mujibur Rahman, Joint Convener

Kawsar Hossain, Member Secretary Rakibur Rahman, Treasurer AB Runel, Ekatuna

UnionPresident of Development and Welfare Foundation Sirajul Islam, General

Secretary Salim Reza Tarafdar, President of Kachua Juba Sangh Nazmul Islam,

General Secretary Mujibur Rahman along with the leaders of Kachua Jame Masjid

and Madrasah Committee in a joint statement expressed deep grief and condolence

to the bereaved family members. Wishing