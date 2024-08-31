Woman among 3 found dead in Habiganj

Police recovered three dead bodies including a woman from separate places in Chunarughat of Habiganj district on Thursday (August 29).

Police and local sources said a man named Sumon Roy was electrocuted in a poultry farm in Gaziganj of Raniganj union under Chunarughat upazila.

An unidentified woman was also found dead in Khowai river in Mirashi union on Thursday afternoon. Police sent the body to Habiganj Sadar hospital for autopsy.

Besides, an elderly man named Abdul Matin, 60 was found dead in Greenland park on that day.

Chunarughat police station Inspector (investigation) Md Kabir Hossain and Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Jahir Ali confirmed the death news.