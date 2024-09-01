Dhaka Regency announces 10-day promotional offers

Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort has announced an exclusive 10-day promotional offer featuring a wide range of luxurious packages and irresistible discounts to enhance guests’ experience till September 7.

From indulgent stays to dining and fitness, there’s something for everyone to enjoy during this limited-time event, said a press release.

‘Guests can enjoy luxurious stays with special rates tailored for families, couples, and leisure travellers only at Tk 8,888 NET (Local) and Tk 7,777 NET (Dhaka Regency Premier Club) and Relish a diverse spread of culinary delights with specially curated buffet dinner, perfect for weekend (Thursday, Friday and Saturday) dining with loved ones only at TK 4,999 NET with the offer of DINE 2 AT PRICE OF 1,’ the release said.

‘You can get Tk 90,000 off on Dhaka Regency’s fitness packages, available to all guests. Loyalty program Dhaka Regency Premier Club members will enjoy a special Tk 100,000 discount on gym membership and membership renewal, ensuring stay fit while enjoying premium services.

Moreover, Dhaka Regency announced various offers at its various outlets; such as 25 per cent discount on Spa, 20 per cent discount on Dessert Item, Buy 1 Get 1 free offer for Burger and Pizza and many more! ‘ it said.

This offer is valid for 10 days only, so don’t miss the chance to experience luxury, relaxation, and well-being all in one place.For reservations or further information, please visit our facebook.