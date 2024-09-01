Doctors withdraw ‘complete shutdown’ till 8PM on Monday

Doctors have called off their ‘complete shutdown’ following the assurance of health adviser Nurjahan Begum that action will be taken against the accused, who assaulted of doctors at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), within 24 hours.

The adviser gave the assurance during a briefing at the administrative building at DMCH on Sunday afternoon.

The protesting doctors, following the assurance, called off their shutdown till 8PM on Monday (September 2).

Earlier, doctors at all hospitals across the country announced a ‘complete shutdown’ for an indefinite period, protesting attack on physicians and vandalism carried out by relatives of a patient at the emergency department of DMCH.

Meanwhile, two separate probe bodies have been formed to investigate the attack on doctors and vandalism, and the allegation of negligence in treatment.

Earlier, in the day, a case has been filed with Shahbagh Police Station over the attack on the doctors at DMCH.

Amir Hossain, an office assistant of the hospital, filed the cases accusing four named, a BUBT teacher and three students, and 50 unnamed people.

According to the case statement, Shahriar Arnab, a teacher of the Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT), has been named as the prime accused.

The other named accused are — Paljay, Sahab Turza, and Saimi Naz Shayan., who identified them as BUBT student.

Earlier, on Friday night, Ahsanul Islam Dipto, 24, a civil engineering student at the BUBT, was severely injured in a motorcycle accident on Dhaka-Mymensingh Road in the Cantonment area.

Passersby brought him to DMCH, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning.

After his death, some of his classmates accused the doctors of negligence in his treatment and beat up the doctors on the second floor of the emergency department in the afternoon.