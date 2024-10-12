The wealth of British-Bangladeshis in Bangladesh is unprotected

By Muhammed Shahed Rahman:

Center for British Bangladeshis (CFBB) has organized a seminar on “What to do to protect the assets of British-Bangladeshis in Bangladesh”.

In this seminar held on Friday (October 11) evening at LMC in East London, the speakers said that the resources of British-Bangladeshis in Bangladesh are not protected.

A class of opportunity-seeking people are always on the lookout, and when they get a chance, they will take possession of that wealth.

They are visiting the administration from door to door to free their property, but are not getting any real support. In most cases the administration sided with the occupiers rather than the expatriates. Therefore, the occupiers are in good condition.

Many British-Bangladeshi properties have already been seized.

Speakers said that an apolitical government is currently running the country. It is appropriate to raise our concerns about the country’s resources at the highest levels of government. Otherwise, we will be dispossessed of those resources in our present.

Speaker of Tower Hamlets Council Barrister Saif Uddin Khaled spoke as the chief guest in the seminar conducted by Dr. Jamal Uddin CFBB President.

The main speech was presented by British-Bangladeshi judge barrister Nazrul Khosru and former deputy speaker of Newham council, distinguished lawyer barrister Nazir Ahmed.

CFBB General Secretary Delwar Khan, Treasurer Babulul Haque Babul and Mosaddeq Ahmad also spoke in the seminar.

Senior officer of ELM and LMC Asad Zaman, General Secretary

of London Bangla Press Club and weekly country editor Taisir Mahmud, Maulana Ashraful Islam and others spoke in the question and answer session.

Barrister Nazrul Khosru in his speech highlighted the contribution of British Bangladeshis in the economy of Bangladesh. He drew the attention of the Bangladesh government to ensure personal security of dual citizens, security of assets and simplification of inheritance laws.

In his keynote speech, Barrister Nazir Ahmed demanded the implementation of voting rights of British-Bangladeshis, facilitation of obtaining national identity cards and providing power of attorney, stopping bribery in the name of police verification after applying for passports, and stopping expatriate harassment at the airport.

Other speakers said, when the Bangladeshi ministers and MPs come to London, we present the demands to them. But after returning to Bangladesh, they no longer remember that claim. So from now on they have to stop the culture of greeting them with flowers.