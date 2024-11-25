Teenager’s throat-slit body found in Habiganj

Police early Monday recovered the throat-slit body of a teenage boy in Habiganj’s Nabiganj upazila.

The victim Mostakin Mia, 17, son of the late Zafar Mia, was a resident of Adityapur village under Kaliarbhanga union of the upazila. He was a construction worker.

Nabiganj Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Dulal Mia said that locals found Mostakin Mia’s throat-slit body lying on the bed in his house and informed police station. Later, police went to the spot at midnight and prepared a post-mortem report on the body.

Legal action is under process in this regard, the inspector added.