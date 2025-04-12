Miraz crowns sportsperson of the year

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz was named as sportsperson of the year 2024 during ‘Kool-BSPA Sports Award 2024’ ceremony held at a local hotel in the city on Friday.

During the event, a total of 13 athletes, teams, and organisations received recognition across 15 different categories.

Meanwhile, National Women’s team midfielder Ritu Porna Chakma emerged as winner of the popular choice award for her significant contribution to the SAFF Championship victory.

Ritu Porna Chakma topped this category, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and national cricket team’s emerging pace bowler, Nahid Rana.

However, Miraz won the best sportsman of the year 2024. Ritu Porna Chakmaand archer Sagor Islam were also nominated in this category.