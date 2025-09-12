SMP to launch Jinia app to build Sylhet as safe and modern city

Sylhet Police Commissioner Abdul Quddus Chowdhury today said that Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) is taking comprehensive initiatives to build a safe, smart, and modern Sylhet city and as part of this effort, an advanced technology-based mobile application, JINIA, will be launched on October 1.

“Through the app, users will be able to access emergency police assistance with just one click. The app will also feature location sharing, notifications, and complaint tracking,” the commissioner said.

The Commissioner made these remarks at a views-exchange meeting with journalists held on Thursday afternoon at his office.

He said, “The nature of crime is changing with time, and to build a bridge of trust between citizens and the police, the JINIA app is being introduced.”

The app will offer features such as easy reporting, security support for expatriates and their families, future capabilities for preventing child abduction and domestic violence, drone surveillance, legal aid, and blockchain-based protection of evidence.

“The police alone cannot do it and citizens’ cooperation is essential” he added urging Sylhet dwellers to cooperate police in building a safe city.