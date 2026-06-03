Chinese delegation visits proposed sites for 1,000-bed hospital in Sylhet

A Chinese delegation today visited several areas of Companiganj upazila here to inspect possible sites for the proposed 1000-bed hospital.

The delegation arrived in Sylhet to assess potential locations and examine the project’s feasibility. If implemented, the initiative is expected to bring a major transformation to healthcare delivery in the Sylhet region.

Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Ariful Haque Chowdhury accompanied the Chinese delegation during the visit.

During the visit, the delegation toured the popular Sadapathor tourist spot, Sylhet Hi-Tech Park and several other potential locations, conducting a preliminary assessment of their suitability for the project.

Sylhet Deputy Commissioner Md. Sarwar Alam and other senior local administration officials were present.

Speaking to journalists after the visit, the Expatriate Welfare minister said the formal process of selecting a site for the hospital has already begun.

“China will provide full financing for the project and discussions with the Chinese investors on site selection and preliminary planning are continuing,” he said.

Ariful Haque Chowdhury expressed optimism that the project would bring a significant improvement to healthcare services in Sylhet and surrounding areas.

“Once implemented, the project will have a positive impact on healthcare services in this region. People of Sylhet will no longer have to depend on Dhaka for advanced medical treatment,” he said.

On behalf of the Chinese delegation, Chairman of Bai Up Investment Limited Steward Cheung said they were encouraged by the initial site inspections and feasibility assessment.

“Considering Sylhet’s geographical location and the growing demand for quality healthcare services, the project appears highly promising,” he said, adding that all necessary efforts would be made to ensure financing for the initiative.

Earlier on Tuesday night, the expatriates’ welfare minister held a meeting with the Chinese investors at the Sylhet Circuit House, where both sides discussed the proposed hospital’s location, scope and investment structure in detail.

At the meeting, the two sides agreed to work towards expediting the project implementation process.