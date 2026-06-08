FM pays tribute to war heroes in Moscow

Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman on Monday paid tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the Second World War by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow.

The foreign minister laid the wreath at the historic memorial in the Russian capital this morning as part of his official visit to Russia, according to the foreign ministry here.

During the solemn ceremony, Khalilur Rahman honoured the courage, patriotism, and sacrifice of the soldiers who gave their lives in the war.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir accompanied the foreign minister during the wreath-laying ceremony.

Khalilur is currently visiting Russia on a three-day official tour at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.