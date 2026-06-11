TIB welcomes new provisions on black money, pay scale in new budget

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has cautiously welcomed the government’s decision not to include any provision for legalising undisclosed wealth, commonly known as black money, in the proposed national budget for fiscal year 2026-27.

However, the anti-corruption watchdog has urged the government to make asset declarations mandatory for public servants as a condition for receiving benefits under the proposed new pay scale, said a press release.

In a statement issued on Thursday, TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said the exclusion of the black money legalisation provision sends a positive signal regarding the government’s anti-corruption commitments.

He noted that similar provisions had often reappeared in the past through Finance Bills under various justifications, including investment promotion and employment generation.

According to him, despite being in place for decades, such measures have failed to deliver meaningful economic benefits while discouraging honest taxpayers and fostering a culture of tax evasion.

Regarding the proposed salary structure for government employees, Iftekharuzzaman said the planned pay increase is justified given the rising cost of living and the long gap since the last major salary adjustment.

However, he stressed that improved salaries alone would not ensure professional excellence or corruption-free public service.

TIB proposed that only government officials and employees who regularly submit annual declarations of their income and assets, including those of dependent family members, should be eligible for benefits under the new pay scale.

The organisation argued that such a requirement would strengthen accountability and help ensure that the public receives better services in return for the additional financial burden associated with the salary increase.

The anti-corruption organisation also welcomed the government’s proposal to reduce taxes and duties on a range of essential goods and services, saying the measures could provide relief to ordinary citizens facing rising living costs.

At the same time, TIB emphasised the need to effectively implement the government’s commitment to improving tax administration, transparency, and accountability.

The organisation called for a taxpayer-friendly environment free from harassment and urged authorities to address corruption within the revenue administration.

Iftekharuzzaman said technology-based monitoring alone would not be enough to prevent tax evasion, arguing that effective action must also be taken against corrupt practices and irregularities within the tax system.

He warned that efforts to increase revenue collection would remain ineffective unless collusion-based tax evasion is curbed and the revenue administration is made more transparent and accountable.

TIB also expressed disappointment over the absence of a clear roadmap for ensuring good governance in budget implementation.

The organisation said it hopes the issue will be addressed before the final budget is approved.