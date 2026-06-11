Bangladesh seeks stronger UNDP support for climate finance, LDC transition

Bangladesh has called for stronger support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to bolster climate resilience, improve access to international climate finance and ensure a smooth graduation from the Least Developed Country (LDC) category.

Speaking at the annual session of the Executive Board of UNDP, UNFPA and UNOPS at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, Bangladesh’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury, reaffirmed the country’s commitment to working closely with UNDP under its 2026-2029 Strategic Plan, according to a press release.

The ambassador highlighted Bangladesh’s recent national elections and appreciated UNDP’s support through the BALLOT Project, which helped facilitate voter participation in the democratic process.

Noting Bangladesh’s high vulnerability to climate change, he urged UNDP to expand technical assistance to help the country access climate finance, including funds from the Green Climate Fund and the Global Environment Facility.

He emphasised the importance of enhanced international cooperation to strengthen climate adaptation efforts and support Bangladesh’s sustainable development goals as it prepares for LDC graduation.